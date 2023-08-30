Church of England Priests Say Gay, Premarital Sex Not Immoral

A majority of priests of the Church of England want the church to offer same-sex weddings and allow premarital and gay sex, according to a major survey.

The survey, conducted by the Times, found most Anglican priests think church teaching should be brought into line with public opinion on moral issues.

Most priests support a change to allow gay couples to get married in church, with 53.4 percent in favor and 36.5 percent opposed, revealed the survey, which assessed responses from 1,200 active Anglican priests.

The Church of England currently allows blessings for gay couples but only permits church weddings between a man and a woman.

A significant majority of the priests surveyed (62.6 percent) said the church should change its teaching on the immorality of premarital sex, with 21.6 percent accepting all fornication and 41 percent saying sex outside marriage is fine for people in “committed relationships.”

