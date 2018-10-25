NTK NETWORK:

NBC’s Chuck Todd said he fears the Russians could be responsible for the mail-bomb scare that has targeted top officials in the Democratic Party, as well as CNN and actor Robert De Niro on Thursday.

“I have this fear that it could be some Russian operation too, in designed to do what’s happening now,” Todd said.

Todd added that we shouldn’t rule out that possibility and that the mail-bomb scare is dividing the country before going to break.

Todd made the comments during a segment on MSNBC’s “Meet The Press Daily,” about how the extreme political rhetoric in American politics has divided the nation, and how it could be responsible for this mail-bomb scare.