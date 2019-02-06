NEWSBUSTERS:

In advance of Tuesday’s State of the Union address, the White House told the press that President Trump wanted to use the occasion to hit the reset button on strained relationships in Washington, D.C. and to bring Americans to together. But liberal media folks like MSNBC’s Chuck Todd couldn’t believe it. During that evening’s MTP Daily, Todd denounced Trump’s second SOTU as “shaping up to be a night of absurdist theater”.

With the chyron obnoxiously reading, “‘Comity’ central: SOTU theater of the absurd?”, Todd lashed out the President for thinking he could bring the country together:

Absurd because the White House says the President’s address is going to be about bipartisanship, unity, compromise. They say it’s going to be a night of comity, with a T. They really used that word. Absurd because literally, as the White House is telling reporters about how the President is going to rise above partisanship tonight, the President is tweeting about a “human wall”. Then, he mocks Chuck Schumer. And, of course, Festivus begins and he airs grievances about the midterms.

In that quote, Todd took great umbrage with the White House’s use of the word comity. According to Merriam-Webster, comity means “friendly social atmosphere” or “social harmony”.