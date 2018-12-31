BREITBART:

Sunday, NBC’s “Meet the Press” host Chuck Todd dedicated his final show of the year to the “climate crisis,” which he said has “been ignored for far too long.”

Todd also announced he would not “give time to climate deniers,” declaring “the science is settled.”

“The evidence is everywhere,” the host said as a voice-over on the show’s lead-in that included clips of nasty weather and Sen. Liz Warren (D-MA) declaring climate change’s authenticity and danger.

“Just as important as what we are going to do this hour is what we’re not going to do,” Todd opened. “We’re not going to debate climate change, the existence of it. The Earth is getting hotter. And human activity is a major cause, period. We’re not going to give time to climate deniers. The science is settled, even if political opinion is not.”