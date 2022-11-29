Senate Majority Chuck Schumer (D-NY) suggests an amnesty for millions of illegal aliens eligible and enrolled in the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program is necessary to spike the United States population even as a record 331.9 million people reside in the U.S.

During a press conference this month, Schumer and other Senate Democrats urged ten Senate Republicans to back an amnesty for 3.3 million illegal aliens enrolled and eligible for Obama’s DACA program — providing them with green cards to remain permanently in the U.S. and, eventually, gain naturalized American citizenship.

As part of that plea, Schumer said an amnesty for millions of illegal aliens is necessary to drive up the U.S. population and low birth rates among Americans.

“… we have a population that is not reproducing on its own at the same level that it used to,” Schumer said. “The only way we’re going to have a great future in America is if we welcome and embrace immigrants, the DREAMers, and all of them.”

Schumer also said the Democrats’ “ultimate goal” is to provide amnesty to all 11 to 22 million illegal aliens living across the U.S.

