Democrat Senate Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) refused to state his confidence in Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, who is expected to indict former President Donald Trump.

Schumer’s remarks came during a press conference on Wednesday.

“Do you have confidence in Alvin Bragg?” one reporter asked Schumer.

Schumer refused to answer, instead insisting that it is “premature to comment” on the situation.

“Look, the bottom line is, as I said, it’s premature to comment on what’s happening, and we’ll have to wait and see what he does,” Schumer responded.

Bragg is investigating Trump for his alleged role in paying Stormy Daniels hush money.

