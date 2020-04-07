BREITBART

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) doubled down on his demands for President Trump to appoint a military “czar” to oversee the distribution of medical supplies to states, providing a list of names Sunday to White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows. Schumer has for days been battling the president over what he believes is his inadequate response to the coronavirus pandemic. He has repeatedly accused Trump of failing to adequately manage the delivery of medical goods and supplies to states that need them, lodging his complaints during appearances on both MSNBC and CNN. “And they have no one, that I can best tell, in charge of the distribution,” Schumer said during an appearance on CNN’s OutFront last week. He added: They need one person, a military person, a general who knows how to deal with logistics and order mastering, who knows command and control, you need to place that person, the czar, in charge of both production and distribution of all of [these] kinds of needed equipment and get it to the places that are needed and that have shortages.

READ MORE AT BREITBART