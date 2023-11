The scene at Hillcrest High School in Queens as a Jewish teacher hid in her locked office for hours while students demanded she be fired for attending a pro-Israel rally. pic.twitter.com/jzVCEofvJS — Steve McGuire (@sfmcguire79) November 25, 2023

Left-wing allies of the Democratic Party are allying with antisemites to drown out public sympathy for embattled Israel, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) wrote in an op-ed for the New York Times on Wednesday.“Today, too many Americans are exploiting arguments against Israel and leaping toward a virulent antisemitism,” Schumer wrote.The antisemitic arguments also come from people “we considered allies,” he wrote.

