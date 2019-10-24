THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER – EDDIE SCARRY

Can someone please tell Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer that no, the anonymity of the “whistleblower” in the Ukraine controversy is not “protected by law.”

It’s not. At best, it’s an open question unsettled by any policy or court ruling. But it’s certainly not a matter of settled law.

Schumer nonetheless proceeded to push that lie in a letter he sent Monday to the acting national intelligence director and the intelligence community inspector general.

“I am writing to ask what specific steps you are taking to protect the security of the intelligence community whistleblower,” wrote Schumer. It later continued to say that President Trump had “incorrectly stated that he has a right to ‘confront’ the whistleblower, and has said that he is ‘trying to find out’ the whistleblower’s identity — notwithstanding the fact that the whistleblower anonymity is protected by law.”

I don’t know why Schumer’s letter has the word “confront” in quotes, given that Trump does not appear to have ever used it. (He has said “meet my accuser.”) But in any event, it’s a misconception that there’s any law protecting the anonymity of any career government employee who decides to accuse the president of abusing his power.