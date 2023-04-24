Last month Chuck Schumer called for Rupert Murdoch to silence Tucker Carlson.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (NY) last month demanded Rupert Murdoch silence Tucker Carlson and other Fox News hosts.

“Order Tucker Carlson and other hosts on Fox News to stop spreading the Big Lie.” Schumer said.

Schumer and House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries sent Rupert Murdoch a letter demanding he censor Fox News hosts.

“As noted in your deposition released yesterday, Tucker Carlson, Sean Hannity, Laura Ingraham, and other Fox News personalities knowingly, repeatedly, and dangerously endorsed and promoted the Big Lie that Donald Trump won the 2020 presidential election. Though you have acknowledged your regret in allowing this grave propaganda to take place, your network hosts continue to promote, spew, and perpetuate elections conspiracy theories to this day,” the Democrat wrote in a letter to Rupert Murdoch referring to the Dominion lawsuit.

