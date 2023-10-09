Chuck Schumer criticizes China for not supporting Israel after Hamas attack

US Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer told Chinese President Xi Jinping in a rare meeting Monday that he was “very disappointed” by China’s failure to strongly condemn the recent Hamas attack on Israel and show sympathy for the country and its people.

Schumer is leading a delegation of six senators to China this week.

The delegation, which includes three Democrats and three Republicans, is the first visit by U.S. lawmakers since 2019 and comes at a time of growing attacks on China in Congress as America contends with Beijing’s rise as a global power.

“I urge you and the Chinese people to stand with the Israeli people and condemn these cowardly and vicious attacks,” said Schumer.

A Chinese Foreign Ministry statement on Sunday called on both sides to exercise restraint and immediately end the hostilities — but made no mention of the unprecedented Hamas surprise attack early Saturday that has left more than 1,100 dead in fighting so far and thousands wounded on both sides.

