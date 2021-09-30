DAILYMAIL.COM

Schumer said Wednesday that a deal had been reached to avoid a shutdown

Resolution would keep the government funded through December 3

Senate will vote Thursday morning, hours before government funding expires

House is expected to swiftly pass the measure and sent it to Biden’s desk

Separately, Congress must vote to raise the debt ceiling before mid-October

And two massive spending bills hang in the balance as Democrats spar internally

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer says that Republicans and Democrats have reached a deal to extend government funding, which is set to expire at midnight on Thursday and plunge the government into a shutdown unless the extension passes. ‘We have agreement on the CR – the continuing resolution – to prevent the government shutdown. And we should be voting on that tomorrow morning,’ Schumer, a New York Democrat, said on the Senate floor late Wednesday. The deal, which funds the government through December 3, includes money for Afghan refugees and disaster relief. Democrats agreed to strip out language which would have suspended the debt ceiling through 2022, appeasing Republicans who insist that Democrats should raise the borrowing limit themselves by using the process called budget reconciliation. The eleventh-hour deal comes as lawmakers stare down a number of deadlines with massive stakes for the economy and President Joe Biden’s sweeping domestic agenda. Centrist and progressive Democrats are sparring over a pair of giant spending bills, and Congress must also raise the government debt ceiling to prevent a disastrous default in the next few weeks. The coming days are expected to be the most critical yet of Biden’s presidency, as he negotiates the tricky passage his $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill, which progressives are threatening to tank unless the moderates who support it also back Biden’s $3.5 social and environmental spending bill. Many Republicans support the infrastructure bill, which does not raise taxes, but the party is firmly opposed to the broader measure, which would hike taxes on businesses. But the most urgent priority is funding for federal agencies, and Senate Democrats say they will pass temporary legislation early Thursday, hours before the money runs out, to keep the lights on until December 3. The bill, which includes $6.3 billion to help Afghan refugees and $28.6 billion in disaster aid, is expected to have broad cross-party support and should advance from the House of Representatives to Biden’s desk soon after the Senate gives its green light.

