Christopher Rufo: Harvard President Claudine Gay’s Ph.D Dissertation Violates School’s Plagiarism Standards

Conservative activist and CRT expert Christopher Rufo has combined forces with journalist Christopher Brunet to raise troubling questions of potential plagiarism around embattled Harvard President Claudine Gay’s Ph.D. dissertation.

As dean and then president, Gay has been accused of bullying colleagues, suppressing free speech, overseeing a racist admissions program, and, most recently, failing to stand up to unabashed antisemitism on campus in the wake of the October 7 Hamas terror attack against Israel.

Now, yet another concern, plagiarism, has been called into question by author and New College of Florida board member Christopher Rufo, who has obtained documents showcasing sections of Gay’s dissertation, which Rufo and journalist Christopher Brunet say would violate Harvard’s own stated policies on academic integrity.

Gay’s dissertation, “Taking Charge: Black Electoral Success and the Redefinition of American Policies,” which deals with white-black political representation and racial attitudes, was published in 1997, and was part of Gay’s doctorate in political science from Harvard.

