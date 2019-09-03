NEWSMAX:

The pollsters are manipulating President Donald Trump’s approval numbers and I can prove it.

Let me walk you through the facts.

Just last week Reuters/Ipsos released a poll showing the President with a job approval of just 42%.

At first glance, this is not a bad number considering the media’s all-out attack on the president, a negative press barrage unprecedented in U.S. history.

But the numbers are much better than Reuters claims.

I sifted through the polls raw data and polling “methodology.”

What I found is this is a poll of “registered voters” – not likely voters.

One Trump pollster told me flatly: Donald Trump does at least 4 to 5 points better with respondents who actually show up and vote.

We certainly saw that phenomena in 2016.

So, this slight qualification of the poll – focusing on likely voters – would push the president’s current approval number from the low 40s to the high 40s.

This shift also puts the president within striking distance of reaching the magic 50% mark.

The Reuters poll data also reveals something more startling.

The survey says it sampled 961 registered voters of which 456 were Democrats, 361 Republicans, and 106 independents.

Reuters gave the Democrats 95 more survey responses than Republicans, weighting Democrats as 47% of the poll sample, compared to 38% Republicans.

This is a lopsided weighting in favor of the Democrats, giving them a 9-point advantage.

The Reuters survey would be accurate if Democrats actually voted in this same proportion.

But they don’t.