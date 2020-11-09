USNI News:

Trump Removes Esper, names Christopher Miller Secretary of Defense

Miller began his current position in January, and before that served as the Special Assistant to the President and Senior Director for Counterterrorism and Transnational Threats at the National Security Council from March 2018 to December 2019. Miller was commissioned as an officer after going through the ROTC program at George Washington University, but began his military career as an enlisted Infantryman in the Army Reserve.

……

President Trump, who lost his re-election race last week, announced the firing of Defense Secretary Mark Esper in a tweet on Monday.

Christopher Miller, who has been serving as the director of the National Counterterrorism Center, is the new acting defense secretary as the Trump administration heads into its final two months in office.

“I am pleased to announce that Christopher C. Miller, the highly respected Director of the National Counterterrorism Center (unanimously confirmed by the Senate), will be Acting Secretary of Defense, effective immediately…..Chris will do a GREAT job!” Trump wrote on Twitter. “Mark Esper has been terminated. I would like to thank him for his service.”

Read more at USNI News