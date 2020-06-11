Breitbart – St. Paul Minnesota: Protesters Yank Down Christopher Columbus Statue Outside Minnesota State Capitol

Protesters in St. Paul, Minnesota, on Wednesday afternoon toppled a statue of 15th Century explorer Christopher Columbus outside the state’s Capitol building.

More at Breitbart

TWO OTHER RECENT INSTANCES:

NBC12.com – Richmond VA: Christopher Columbus statue torn down, thrown in lake by protesters

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) – The Christopher Columbus statue was torn down by protesters in downtown Richmond Tuesday night. It happened around 9 p.m. at Byrd park, following a peaceful demonstration outside of the statue in honor of indigenous people.

Shortly afterward, the statue was ripped from its foundation, spray painted, then set on fire. After that, the statue ended up in the lake.

Read more at NBC12.com

NBC10 News – Boston: Vandals behead Christopher Columbus statue

Vandalism to a Christopher Columbus statue in Boston’s North End was discovered early Wednesday morning. The head was knocked off it.

It was not the first time this statue was targeted. The statue was covered in red paint and had the words ‘Black Lives Matter” spray-painted on it in 2015.

Columbus statues in New Haven, Connecticut, and Richmond, Virginia, have also been vandalized recently.

The Christopher Columbus statue in the Elmwood neighborhood of Providence was defaced on Columbus Day.

A sign saying “Stop Celebrating Genocide” was tied around the pedestal with a chain. The word “Genocide” was spray-painted on the base in red.

Read more at NBC10 News