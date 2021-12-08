The New York Post:

An emotionally disturbed homeless man was arrested after setting fire to a Christmas tree outside Midtown’s News Corporation building early Wednesday, police and sources said.

The holiday display was set ablaze shortly after midnight and the flames quickly spread up the tree in Fox Square outside the Sixth Avenue building that houses Fox News, the Wall Street Journal and the New York Post.

The alleged firebug, Craig Tamanaha, 49, is facing a slew of charges including arson, criminal mischief, reckless endangerment and criminal trespass.

Tamanaha, who has an address in Brooklyn, is known to hang out in the area, according to cops and police sources.

He caused about $500,000 in property damage, sources said.

More at The New York Post