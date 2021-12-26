NEW YORK POST:

A Pennsylvania father and two of his sons were killed in a Christmas morning fire that was believed to have been started by lights on the family’s Christmas tree.

Eric King, 41, and children Liam, 11, and Patrick, 8, died when the fast-moving blaze tore through their Quakertown home around 1:20 a.m., according to the Bucks County Courier Times. Two dogs were also reportedly killed. The wife and mother of the victims escaped with her oldest son, the article said.

“The evidence is very clear that it started in the Christmas tree. It was a real tree,” Quakertown Police Chief Scott McElree told the newspaper. “A Christmas tree burns very quickly and very hot.”

The fire destroyed the Kings’ home as well as the twin house attached to it, according to the article. The family next door was reportedly able to escape unharmed.

