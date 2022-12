A deranged black female walked into a Walmart in Richland, Mississippi, Wednesday night and took a female worker hostage, prompting police to respond and shoot the hostage-taker dead.

A shopper filmed the harrowing moments as the worker was taken hostage, with a look of abject fear on her face as her captor allegedly put a gun on her back.

Terrifying moment female shopper takes trembling Walmart employee hostage



She was later shot dead by the police and the hostage was unharmed pic.twitter.com/0aUM8mdToN — Clown World ™ 🤡 (@ClownWorld_) December 22, 2022

