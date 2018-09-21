THE GATEWAY PUNDIT:

In a July conference call to Democrat leaders, Ricki Seidman – a Democratic operative, former Clinton White House official and current advisor to Dr. Christine Blasey Ford – laid out a strategy to defeat the nomination of Judge Brett Kavanaugh.

Democrats knew they had nothing on squeaky-clean Judge Kavanaugh so they devised a plot to take him down in July.

But Ricki Seidman spoke about her plot to destroy Kavanaugh on the July call.

Ricki Seidman: Over the coming days and weeks there will be a strategy that will emerge, and I think it’s possible that that strategy might ultimately defeat the nominee.

This was at the same time anti-Trump protester Christine Blasey Ford sent her letter to Senator Feinstein.

Senator Feinstein has still not released the unredacted letter. Democrats are hiding facts from the public. And Seidman is advising Christine Ford in the party’s disgusting hit on Judge Kavanaugh.