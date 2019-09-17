NEW YORK POST:

A high school friend of Brett Kavanaugh accuser Christine Blasey Ford said she’s skeptical of Ford’s accusing the Supreme Court justice of sexually assaulting her during a party in the 1980s.

“I don’t have any confidence in the story,” Leland Keyser told two New York Times reporters in their book “The Education of Brett Kavanaugh: An Investigation.”

“Those facts together I don’t recollect, and it just didn’t make any sense,” Keyser told the authors, Robin Pogrebin and Kate Kelly.

Ford testified at Kavanaugh’s confirmation hearing that Keyser attended the Maryland house party in the summer of 1982 when Kavanaugh was 17 and Ford was 15.

Ford told the Senate Judiciary Committee last year that Kavanaugh and his friend Mark Judge pushed her into a room and Kavanaugh forced her onto a bed, tried to remove her bathing suit and attempted to rape her.