NEW YORK POST:

A homeless career criminal with three open cases stalks a young woman, forces his way into her Chinatown apartment, stabs her to death — and Democrats blame everything from Donald Trump to the end of child tax credits.

Everything except their anti-cop, soft-on-crime policies that have caused the inevitable breakdown of law and order that led to the gruesome death of Christina Yuna Lee.

Lee’s murder is every woman’s worst nightmare. Her screams brought the police but by the time they managed to break down her reinforced steel door, she was dead in her bathtub, stabbed 40 times.

Surveillance footage shows suspected killer Assamad Nash loitering outside her apartment building when she returned home alone in a cab early Sunday morning, and then coolly pushing open the door behind her before following her upstairs.

He would never have been there that night if Albany lawmakers had not vandalized the bail laws in 2020. He should have been in jail.

Nash reportedly has been arrested seven times since 2017 and has three open cases in Manhattan Criminal Court. He was already out on bail for an alleged subway assault when he was arrested again last month and charged with 27 counts of criminal mischief, attempted escape, and resisting arrest — crimes that have been decriminalized by Alvin Bragg, our new progressive Manhattan DA.

