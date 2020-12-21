The Washington Times:

Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, who has called on President Trump to “move on” from his election loss, said Monday that he wouldn’t rule out running against Mr. Trump in 2024.

“I would not rule it out,” Mr. Christie told radio host Hugh Hewitt, repeating it twice.

When Mr. Hewitt observed “that would be interesting,” Mr. Christie replied, “Yeah. That would be a ‘no.’”

The president, who has not conceded the election, has held out the possibility of running again in 2024.

Mr. Christie, a Republican who has served as an informal adviser and helped Mr. Trump prepare for the presidential debates, has been increasingly critical of the president’s post-election legal efforts to overturn President-elect Joseph R. Biden’s victory.

The president, whose team filed a new complaint with the Supreme Court over the weekend, says Mr. Biden won with the aid of millions of illegal ballots.

The former governor has called the president’s “legal theory … an absurdity.”

“The reason the Supreme Court is not taking this is not because of a lack of courage,” Mr. Christie said a week ago on ABC News, after the high court rejected a different claim. “It’s for the same reason that every court has thrown this out — it’s a lack of evidence.”

He has also has urged Mr. Trump to concede the election.

“Republicans now need to say, ‘thank you, Mr. President, for your service,’” he said. “‘Thank you for the good things you did while you were in office that we agree with and we now need to move on …’”

On CNN last week, Mr. Christie said, “elections have consequences and this one was clearly won by President-elect Biden by the same margin in the Electoral College that President Trump won four years ago — by even more, nearly double the popular vote.”

“This election, there has been no evidence put forward that has shown me as a former prosecutor that there is any fraud that would change the results of the election,” he said. “It’s time for us to accept that defeat. We had a great night except at the top of the ticket. We need to accept that and we need to move on.”

Mr. Christie has recovered from a bout with COVID-19. Lately he’s been encouraging Americans to wear a mask.

