DISRN:

Christianity Today is calling on churches to “lead the way in biblical restitution” for racial sin, claiming that “repentance is not enough.”

In a new editorial published Wednesday, Christianity Today’s President and CEO Timothy Dalrymple labeled slavery one of America’s “original sins,” adding that the Christian church was “silent in the face of slavery or even complicit in it.”

“Many of the same ministers who defended slavery in the antebellum South likewise defended the racist systems that followed after the Civil War,” Dalrymple wrote.

Dalrymple also referenced the story of Zacchaeus, in which the unscrupulous tax collector, upon meeting Jesus, promised to “give half of my possessions to the poor” and make reparations to those he had cheated (Luke 18:8).

Read more at DISRN