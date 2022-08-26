The socialist regime of Nicaragua has doubled down on its fierce campaign against the Catholic Church in the nation throughout August by arresting members of the church and indiscriminately closing down Catholic radio stations throughout the country.

The Church has long stood as a bastion of opposition to Nicaraguan dictator Daniel Ortega; throughout the past month, Ortega has exacerbated repression to curb any and all opposition to his Sandinista regime.

The delicate situation ramped up on August 6, when Nicaragua’s police announced that it opened an investigation into the nation’s Catholic leadership for allegedly inciting violent acts with the intention of destabilizing the country and the ruling socialist regime. The announcement came hours after Rosario Murillo, Nicaragua’s vice president and dictator Ortega’s wife, had accused Bishop of Matagalpa Rolando Álvarez of having committed “sins against spirituality,” due to his outspoken criticism of the Sandinista regime.

Following the announcement, Nicaragua’s police raided the bishop’s parish. Álvarez was forced to remain holed up in his residence, preventing the bishop from officiating Mass.

READ MORE