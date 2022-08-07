Would leftists actually target a Christian school church service with a sexualized drag show? Of course they would.

Students at Manhattan’s Grace Church High School say they were supposed to attend Wednesday church services on April 27th, 2021 when they were greeted with a surprise substitution show featuring a dancing drag queen in orange go-go boots called “Brita Filter” (the symbolism of the stage name is unknown). The event was sponsored by “Spectrum,” the school’s LGBT support club and members of the school faculty.

The students allege they felt pressured to participate and had to pretend they enjoyed the event. Some Spectrum club members tapped teens on the shoulders and ordered them to stand for the show, while others handed out pride stickers and stated “Take one or you’re homophobic.” Other kids got involved in the show and began twerking in the chapel.

After the dancing was over, Brita discussed being “pansexual.”

