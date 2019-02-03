NEW YORK POST:

It looks like America’s next big religious-freedom case could center on the war memorial known as the “Peace Cross.” The Supreme Court justices recently agreed to hear the case this year.

God bless this honorable court, I say. If ever there were a chance for it to steer our law back to rationality in respect of religion in public places, this lawsuit is it.

The case involves a memorial at Bladensburg, Md. It features a 40-foot-high Latin cross. Gold Star Mothers designed the memorial. They’d lost 49 sons of Prince George’s County in World War I.

Among them are white and African-American soldiers, testament to the diversity of the GIs who, in their time, made the world safe for democracy, including ours. Their names are inscribed at the memorial.

Private funding launched the project. In 1922, funds ran low. The American Legion took over. At the base of the cross of concrete and bronze are the words “valor,” “endurance,” “courage” and “devotion.”

Upkeep of the memorial, which is now surrounded by a traffic median, was taken over by the state in 1961. For some 90 years, secular and religious observances have taken place at the site without trouble.