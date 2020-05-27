New York Post:

The black man accosted by a white dog-walker in Central Park has posted an online rundown of what happened right before videotaping the now-infamous confrontation.

Christian Cooper — a Harvard University grad, former Marvel Comics editor and a current member of the board directors for the New York City chapter of the Audubon Society, according to reports and the nature organization — wrote on Facebook on Monday:

“Central Park this morning: This woman’s dog is tearing through the plantings in the Ramble.

“ME: Ma’am, dogs in the Ramble have to be on the leash at all times. The sign is right there.

“HER: The dog runs are closed. He needs his exercise.

“ME: All you have to do is take him to the other side of the drive, outside the Ramble, and you can let him run off leash all you want.

“HER: It’s too dangerous.

ME: Look, if you’re going to do what you want, I’m going to do what I want, but you’re not going to like it.

“HER: What’s that?

“ME (to the dog): Come here, puppy!

“HER: He won’t come to you.

“ME: We’ll see about that…” before adding, “I pull out the dog treats I carry for just for such intransigence. I didn’t even get a chance to toss any treats to the pooch before Karen scrambled to grab the dog.

“HER: DON’T YOU TOUCH MY DOG!!!!!

“That’s when I started video recording with my iPhone, and when her inner Karen fully emerged and took a dark turn.”

