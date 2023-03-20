Comedian Chris Rock reportedly called Democrat politicians “stupid” for wanting to arrest former President Donald Trump, saying it is “only going to make him more popular.”

In an appearance Sunday at the Kennedy Center to honor Adam Sandler with the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor, Chris Rock appeared to address Democrat lawmakers in the audience, including former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA).

”Are you guys really going to arrest Trump?” Rock said, according to a report from The Daily Mail. “Do you know this is only going to make him more popular? It’s like arresting Tupac.”

Rock added: “He’s just gonna sell more records. Are you stupid?”

The comedian also joked about allegations Trump paid porn star Stormy Daniels hush money.

“That’s romantic,” Rock reportedly said. “We’ve all been cheated on. Don’t you wish that the person that cheated on you paid off somebody so you wouldn’t find out?”

READ MORE