Chris Licht is out at CNN after a disastrous first year of trying to overhaul the network during which ratings slumped, profits shrank and staff revolted against him.

According to Puck’s Dylan Bowers, the network will announce in the next 48 hours that Licht will step down. His replacement is Amy Entelis, the long-serving Executive VP of talent.

The network’s Oliver Darcy also confirmed Licht’s departure, tweeting: ‘Bulletin: Chris Licht out at CNN.’

Licht’s departure comes after a hellish first year at the helm of the flailing network.

He took over from Jeff Zucker in May last year after Zucker’s affair with Allison Gollust was revealed. His mission was to overhaul the network and cleanse it of left-wing bias.

