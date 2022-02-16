NEW YORK POST:

Chris Cuomo allegedly attacked a female ABC News temp worker when she denied his proposition for sex during a “lunch” in his office, it was revealed on Tuesday.

The accusation was made to CNN lawyers in December hours after Cuomo was suspended for advising his brother then-Gov. Andrew Cuomo how to dodge his own sexual harassment accusations, according to The New York Times. The CNN host was fired days later.

The unnamed accuser had come forward after Cuomo was suspended from the network on Nov. 30 for helping former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo try to beat back the multiple allegations that ultimately ended his political career, the report said.

“Jane Doe” had long been disgusted between the similarities of the Democrat’s accusers plight and her own, employment lawyer Debra Katz reportedly said.

Cuomo, 51, had invited the “young” worker to his office for lunch under the pretext of giving her advice on obtaining full-time employment at the network in 2011, according to the report.

