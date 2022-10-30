NY Post

Chris Cuomo is demanding that his bosses at NewsNation move his new show to a different time slot — his latest, desperate bid to improve his sagging viewership on the fledging cable-TV network, The Post has learned. Cuomo — who joined NewsNation Oct. 3 after getting fired from CNN for secretly helping his older brother, ex-Gov. Andrew Cuomo, navigate a slew of sex scandals — is fuming about the lackluster performance of his nightly broadcast, which currently airs at 8 p.m., Monday to Friday, sources said. In response, Cuomo recently has met with Michael Corn — the former ABC producer who became NewsNation’s president of news last year — about switching time slots with talk show host Dan Abrams, who has the 9 p.m. slot on weeknights, sources said. “Cuomo is getting nasty about the ratings and he’s starting to blame everyone but himself,” an insider said. “He’s blaming the network, staff that he personally hired, his lead-in, the promo department and even the press department!”

