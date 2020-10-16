NBC News:

Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie on Thursday urged Americans to wear masks to fight the coronavirus, which put him in intensive care for seven days, and warned that the virus is “something to take very seriously.”

Christie was one of a number of people with ties to the White House who tested positive for the coronavirus at around the same time as President Donald Trump.

“I believed that when I entered the White House grounds, that I had entered a safe zone, due to the testing that and I and many others underwent every day. I was wrong. I was wrong to not wear a mask at the Amy Coney Barrett announcement and I was wrong not to wear a mask at my multiple debate prep sessions with the President and the rest of the team,” Christie said in a statement.

The government’s top infectious disease expert, Dr. Anthony Fauci, last week called the Rose Garden event, where few attendees wore masks, a “super-spreader event.”

Christie, a longtime Trump ally, said he has recovered from his illness, and he thanked his doctors and “the manufacturers of Remdesivir and the Eli Lilly monoclonal anti-body cocktail for giving me access to their extraordinary treatments.”

“I am confident that all of those factors contributed to my good health today,” he said.

Christie also appeared to distance himself from Trump, who said he felt better than he had felt in decades after he was treated with a different antibody cocktail for the virus.

