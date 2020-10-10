CBS News:

hris Christie was released from a New Jersey hospital on Saturday, a week after he was admitted following a positive COVID-19 test. Christie, who made the announcement on Twitter, has been quiet on social media since he began treatment last weekend.

“I am happy to let you know that this morning I was released from Morristown Medical Center,” Christie tweeted Saturday. “I want to thank the extraordinary doctors & nurses who cared for me for the last week. Thanks to my family & friends for their prayers. I will have more to say about all of this next week.”

Christie was admitted to the hospital hours after announcing he had tested positive for COVID-19.

The exact treatment Christie received has not been reported.

Sales tax revenues declined by more than 40% this spring

San Francisco experienced a 43% year-over-year decline in sales tax revenues during the pandemic, which has been credited to an exodus from the expensive city.

San Francisco’s chief economist Ted Egan attributed the drop in revenue that occurred between April and June to a flight of individuals from the city, rather than a decline in activity due to the pandemic.

Egan told Fox News that while areas throughout California experienced a decline in sales tax revenues, other cities saw an uptick in online sales – but San Francisco did not.

“In San Francisco, we saw a big drop in brick-and-mortar sales, and very little increase in online sales,” Egan said. “So it raises the question, where did that spending go?”

Other data supports an exodus of residents from San Francisco – as remote work guidelines allow some workers more freedom in choosing where to live.

The latest report from United Van Lines shows that outbound moving requests from the city were 128% above the national average at the start of September.

Data from Zumper showed a continued yearly decline of 20.3% in median rent prices in San Francisco this month, which was among the largest yearly decline ever recorded – and marked a milestone as prices dropped below $3,000 for a one-bedroom in the pricey metro.

