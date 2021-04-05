RealClearPolitics:

During ABC’s “This Week” roundtable, former N.J. Gov. Chris Christie would not let go of accusations that Georgia’s new election law is racist or reminiscent of Jim Crow laws. Christie accused President Biden and Democrats of “lying to cause racial divisions,” which is “what he accused Donald Trump of doing.”



“Stacey Abrams was in New Jersey, in my state, praising Phil Murphy this week for a voting law where N.J. early voting is nine days. Half of what Georgia is. Yet she’s on TV in New Jersey — I saw it myself — saying this is one of the greatest voting expansion bills we’ve ever seen, but this [Georgia law] is Jim Crow? I’m sorry, George. It doesn’t make sense,” Christie said.

GEORGE STEPHANOPOULOS: Chris, let me begin with you. The newest member of the Mets board. Was this the right move for the MLB?

CHRISTIE: Listen. It’s just a symptom, George. It’s a symptom of what’s going on in our country right now. Let’s talk about what the Georgia law is really about, because we haven’t had much of that.

Drop boxes become a permanent part of the Georgia landscape. They were not prior to COVID. They are now.

Minimum of 17 days of early voting, including two Saturdays and two optional Sundays.

You’re going to have all voters having multiple ways to prove who they are; driver’s license, last four numbers of your SSN, even a utility bill, or a free I.D. provided by the state of Georgia.

Voting is going to be from 7:00 a.m. To 7:00 p.m. as it is right now in Georgia.

GEORGE STEPHANOPOULOS: What is this a symptom of? It sounds like you’re against it.



CHRISTIE: I hate to come in here this morning and say this. I sat here and listened to the president’s inaugural address.



Just a key few points from it:



JOE BIDEN: “Politics need not be a raging fire that destroys everything in its path.”

“Every disagreement doesn’t have to be a cause for total war.”

“We must reject a culture in which facts themselves are manipulated or made up.”



And Joe Biden’s broken his own rule. 84 days and now he’s lying to the American people, George. He’s lying about this bill. He’s lying to the American people about it to cause the “raging fire” he said he was going to put out. I’m very disappointed…

YVETTE SIMPSON: 17 days is not enough early voting.

CHRISTIE: Stacey Abrams was in New Jersey, in my state, praising Phil Murphy this week for a voting law where N.J. early voting is nine days. Half of what Georgia is. Yet she’s on TV in New Jersey — I saw it myself — saying this is one of the greatest voting expansion bills we’ve ever seen, but this [Georgia law] is Jim Crow? I’m sorry, George. It doesn’t make sense.

GEORGE STEPHANOPOULOS: She’s not for moving the all-star game. But one fo the points I want to make here is it isn’t just the MLB, it is Delta, it appears corporate America is out of touch with the Repubilcan base.

SARAH ISGUR: That’s certainly true… [But, the bill] doesn’t end early voting!

CHRISTIE: It EXPANDS early voting in Georgia.

More at RealClearPolitics