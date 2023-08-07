Chris Christie Gives Ukrainian President Zelensky Handwritten Lyrics to the Bon Jovi Hit ‘It’s My Life’

Former New Jersey governor and 2024 candidate Chris Christie (R) visited war-torn Ukraine where he gave President Volodymyr Zelensky handwritten lyrics to the Bon Jovi hit “It’s My Life.”

Speaking to CNN’s State of the Union on Sunday, Christie said that the classic song served as an inspiration for Ukranians as they faced Russian invasion.

“[The song] served as an inspiration for a lot of the citizens in Odessa, as they were preparing for the invasion by the Russians,” Christie said. “[Bon Jovi] wrote it out in his own hand, got it framed, and I brought it to President Zelensky … and said that this is representative of many of the American people and what they feel about the cause that’s being fought for in Ukraine.”

