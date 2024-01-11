Chris Christie caught on hot mic trashing Haley: Republican says ‘she’s gonna get SMOKED’ by Trump and is ‘not up for’ White House race

Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie was caught on hot mic talking trash about 2024 hopefuls former U.N. Amb. Nikki Haley and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis moments before dropping out of the presidential race Wednesday evening. At a New Hampshire town hall, Christie told an audience that ‘it’s clear to me that there isn’t a path’ to the Republican nomination, ‘which is why I’m suspending my campaign for president of the United States.’ The livestream on his campaign website carried a conversation Christie was having backstage with a man identified as Wayne MacDonald, his campaign’s New Hampshire chair, and a woman just before his dramatic announcement. Christie is heard commenting that Haley spent $68 million on her campaign, while DeSantis spent $59 million, while the former New Jersey governor had just spent $12 million, noting that he was the one ‘punching above their weight.’ ‘And she’s going to get smoked, and you and I both know this, she’s not up to this,’ Christie is heard saying about Haley, he then revealed that DeSantis had called him on the phone and sounded ‘petrified.’

