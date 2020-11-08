New York Daily News:

Trump ally and former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie said Sunday it may soon be time for the defeated president to move on.

“If your basis for not conceding is that there was voter fraud, then show us,” the Republican said on ABC’s “This Week.” “Show us. Because if you can’t show us, we can’t do this. We can’t back you blindly without evidence.”

The comments came as Trump has refused to concede to President-elect Joe Biden, who was confirmed as winner of the heated contest on Saturday.

While many Republicans have voiced outrage over the president’s efforts to cast doubt on the outcome, some are supporting his baseless claims that he only could have lost through fraud.

“I’m hoping that more Republicans move in the direction of saying, not that we don’t support the president — he’s been a friend of mine for 20 years, but friendship doesn’t mean that you’re blind,” Christie said. “Friendship means that you’ll listen to somebody, give them their opportunity, and if they don’t come forward with the proof, then it’s time to move on.”

