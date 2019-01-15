NEW YORK POST:

Chris Christie, in his new tell-all about working on Donald Trump’s campaign, paints a scathing portrait of first son-in-law Jared Kushner — depicting him as a vengeful, underhanded dullard ill equipped to work in the White House.

In “Let Me Finish,” the former New Jersey governor accuses Kushner of orchestrating a “hit job” on him in revenge for Christie’s prosecution of Jared’s dad, Charles Kushner, which resulted in him doing time in a federal pen.

“Steve Bannon … made clear to me that one person and one person only was responsible for the faceless execution that Steve was now attempting to carry out. Jared Kushner, still apparently seething over events that had occurred a decade ago,” Christie writes in the book, a copy of which was obtained by The Guardian.

In other revelations:

Christie writes about how Trump told him he was too fat and that he needed to slim down. “You gotta look better to be able to win” in politics, Trump told him over dinner in 2005. During the 2016 presidential campaign, he also urged Christie to wear longer ties — like the president’s — because it would make him look thinner.

He trashes Trump’s pick for attorney general, Jeff Sessions, saying that the arch-conservative former Alabama senator was “not-ready-for-prime-time” and that his recusal from the special counsel’s Russia probe led to its expansion. Christie himself wanted the job, but he was blackballed by Kushner and Trump’s daughter, Ivanka, according to the book.

Christie also slammed disgraced former national security adviser Mike Flynn, who faces sentencing for lying to the FBI about his contacts with Russia, branding him “the Russian lackey and future federal felon.”

Christie mocked the former Army general as “a train wreck from beginning to end … a slow-motion car crash.”