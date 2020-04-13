NY POST

Researchers called off a small Brazilian study on the anti-malaria drug chloroquine’s ability to combat coronavirus after some participants experienced potentially fatal heart complications. The study, which was funded by the Brazilian state of Amazonas, administered the drug to 81 hospitalized patients in Manaus to determine its effectiveness battling coronavirus, according to a report on pre-publication server medRix. But researchers said they were forced to halt the study early after “potential safety hazards” became apparent. “Preliminary findings suggest that the higher [chloroquine] dosage (10-day regimen) should not be recommended for COVID-19 treatment because of its potential safety hazards,” researchers wrote. “Such results forced us to prematurely halt patient recruitment to this arm.”

