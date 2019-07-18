NEW YORK POST:

A woman who stormed a cockpit while yelling “I’ll kill you all!” — forcing two fighter jets to intercept the Turkey-bound flight — has been slapped with a $105,000 airline bill, according to reports.

Chloe Haines, 25, was accused by British airline Jet2 of a “catalog of aggressive, abusive and dangerous behavior,” including “attempting to open the aircraft doors,” aboard the London-to-Dalaman flight, CNN reported.

The sky-high bill was to cover “operating costs, airport charges and passenger welfare costs” after some were put up in hotels, the UK’s Sun reported.

Jet2 CEO Steve Heapy said the company will “vigorously pursue” the costs.

“Miss Haines’ behavior was one of the most serious cases of disruptive passenger behavior that we have experienced,” he told the news outlet in a statement, adding that she has been banned for life.