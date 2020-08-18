There’s no money for regular trash pickups or to maintain city parks, but Mayor Bill de Blasio’s wife enjoys a 14-member staff — including a $70,000 videographer who captured her baking cookies during the pandemic.

Some of the Chirlane McCray staffers, who cost city taxpayers a combined $2 million a year, work for the first lady’s $1.25 billion mental health initiative ThriveNYC, which has come under fire for its lack of metrics.

“Whatever happened to ThriveNYC?” asked City Councilman Eric Ulrich (R-Queens).

