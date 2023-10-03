Chip Roy: No Ukraine Funding Until Fiscal House in Order, Border Secured

During an appearance on Monday’s broadcast of “Hannity,” Rep. Chip Roy (R-TX) said he rejected funding for Ukraine until the border was secured and the fiscal house was in order.“Fiscal responsibility and border security, I think, have got to be Republicans’ top two priorities,” FNC host Sean Hannity said. “That would have worked. Why didn’t that pass?”

“Well, you’ll have to talk to the ones who voted against it,” Roy replied. “Look, the reason it didn’t pass was because some people didn’t want to have anything that continued moving in the direction with something like a continuing resolution. But here’s my view: if you get cuts in place and if you get the Republican conference to rally around cutting spending and agreeing with the argument of no security, no funding, then we ought to stick with it. And so, that’s where I would have gone.”“But we sit here where we are now, with a 45-day continuing resolution that I opposed, that Byron opposed, that 90-something Republicans oppose,” he continued. “So now we’ve got to work hard, and we’ve got to use the leverage we have in front of us. Let’s be very clear: there’s going to be a lot coming at us over the next 45 days. We need to get the appropriations bills done under the debt ceiling deal, get spending down, and we need to make sure that not $1 is going to Ukraine, not $1 is going to Ukraine unless we do our job is secure the border first and unless we pay for anything we do and unless we get appropriations done. And even then, I’m not interested in continuing to fund a proxy war, but we’ve got to do our job to leverage that to force change.”

