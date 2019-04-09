NY POST

The Chinese national who bluffed her way past two Secret Service details at President Trump’s Mar-a-Largo resort was carrying a thumb drive loaded with malware and a trove of other spy gear, authorities said Monday. Now the FBI is investigating whether Yujing Zhang, 33, is an agent of the Chinese government. “She lies to everyone she encounters,” Assistant US Attorney Rolando Garcia said during Zhang’s bond hearing Monday. “Her ties are all in China.’’ Zhang was busted at Mar-a-Largo on March 30, after giving conflicting reasons for being there during one of Trump’s routine weekend visits, officials said. The president was off golfing at the time.

