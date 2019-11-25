NBC NEWS:

A Chinese businesswoman was sentenced on Monday to eight months in prison and ordered to be deported for trespassing at President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago club in Florida carrying a trove of electronics.

The woman, Yujing Zhang, 33, was convicted in U.S. District Court in Fort Lauderdale in September of entering a restricted building and making false statements to a federal officer.

When she was stopped at the president’s club in Palm Beach on March 30, Zhang initially said she was there to use the pool, but she raised suspicions because she hadn’t brought along a swimsuit, according to court documents and testimony at her trial.

She then changed her story, saying she was there to attend a U.N. friendship event between the United States and China, authorities said. Investigators said evidence on one of her cellphones demonstrated that she knew the event had been canceled.

That brought in the Secret Service, which said that when agents detained her, Zhang was carrying four cellphones, a laptop computer, a hard drive and a thumb drive.