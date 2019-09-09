FOX NEWS:

The Chinese woman accused of illegally entering President Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort with several electronic devices and then lying to the Secret Service about it is finally about to have her day in federal court — but the bizarre case took an even stranger turn Monday when jury selection was interrupted by the defendant’s lack of underwear.

Yujing Zhang stalled jury selection after appearing in court dressed in a brown jumpsuit instead of civilian clothes, claiming she wasn’t given any underwear. Dressing defendants in civilian clothing is common practice during trials to prevent jury prejudice.

The 33-year-old Shanghai business consultant was eventually taken to a holding cell, where she changed into a blouse and khaki pants that were found in her hotel room after Secret Service agents arrested her at the Florida club in March.

But Zhang’s issues began well before the jury selection.