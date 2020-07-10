News Max:

A scientist said she escaped China to warn the world about how dangerous the coronavirus is, Fox News reports.

Hong Kong scientist Dr. Li-Meng Yan told Fox News, in an exclusive interview, that the Chinese government knew about COVID-19 well before it claimed they did and that her lab supervisors ignored her early research on the virus.

“The reason I came to the U.S. is because I deliver the message of the truth of COVID,” she said.

She said she fled China for the U.S. because she feared the Chinese government would make her “disappear” for speaking out.

Yan said she was one of the first scientists to investigate the coronavirus. She said she was asked by her supervisor to look into SARS-like cases coming out of mainland China at the end of 2019.

“The China government refused to let overseas experts, including ones in Hong Kong, do research in China,” she said. “So I turned to my friends to get more information.”

She said one scientist at the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention told her the virus was likely transmitted between humans before China or the World Health Organization admitted that type of spread was possible.

She said she reported her findings to her boss who mostly ignored them. She said she was told not to interfere with the Chinese government and to keep quiet.

When she landed in Los Angeles, she said U.S. officials were waiting for her.

“I had to tell them the truth,” she said. “I’m doing the right thing. So I tell them that ‘Don’t let me go back to China. I’m the one who came to tell the truth here of COVID-19 … And please protect me. If not, the China government will kill me.'”

