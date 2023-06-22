Footage out of China sheds light on its Orwellian surveillance state, showing how citizens are required to scan their faces and have a good standing in the social credit system to obtain gas at fuel stations.

Video posted to Twitter by @SongPinganq shows how residents must approach a kiosk and have their faces scanned in order to access gas for vehicles.

“Chinese people, who are on the blacklist of social credit system, are barred from driving their own cars,” @SongPinganq captioned a video showing people scanning their faces at a gas station before a gate opens.

The Orwellian characteristic is a fundamental aspect of China’s surveillance state, encompassing the tracking and monitoring of every resident’s activity, as well as imposing restrictions and control over their movements.

Other footage from @Songpinganq shows China is looking to deploy special facial recognition glasses to police forces in order to identify suspicious activity.

“A police man on patrol wearing smart glasses can immediately recognize a suspicious passerby who must now stop for identification,” reported Reuters. “Using artificial intelligence, the glasses can scan details like car number plates or facial features matching them in real time with a centralized blacklist.”