The Western Journal Via Gateway Pundit

During a Wednesday House Oversight and Reform Committee hearing on gun violence, Democratic socialist Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez told colleagues the escalation in the frequency of school shootings, which she established is unique to the U.S., is “internationally embarrassing and delegitimizing.” The congresswoman from New York asked National Education Association President Becky Pringle, “Between 2009 and 2018, how many school shootings did the United States have?” Pringle replied, “288.” Clearly grandstanding, Ocasio-Cortez repeated this number and said, “Now let’s look globally. Our G7 partners, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, and the United Kingdom – combined, how many school shootings did those countries have?” Pringle answered, “Five.” “288 versus five. This is not normal. Not only is it not normal, it is internationally embarrassing and delegitimizing to the United States. Because for all the billions and trillions that this body authorizes in the name of national security, we can’t even keep our kids safe from their schools being turned into a war-zone,” Ocasio-Cortez said. “Now, let’s talk about why,” she said, launching into an angry rant about how profits for gun manufacturers have soared in recent years. Correlating the U.S. gun industry’s rising profits with the increases in gun deaths, she concludes, “This is about blood money.” It should be noted that Ocasio-Cortez was repeating statistics originally reported by CNN in a May 21 article entitled, “The US has had 57 times as many school shootings as the other major industrialized nations combined.” I’m not disputing the numbers. I’m simply pointing out the source of the former bartender’s data. On Thursday, Business Insider reported that Ocasio-Cortez had “characterized the rate of school shootings in the US as a mark of global shame.” The story of the lawmaker’s fiery words was immediately — and enthusiastically — seized upon by Chinese state media outlet Xinhua and other CCP-run sites and trumpeted to the nation.

Read More