BREITBART:

A series of columns in Chinese government-controlled media on Tuesday condemned the United States for policies to protect American industries and national security from the Communist Party, calling the Trump administration’s trade policy “the most barbarian method ever in the history of modern international economic and trade relations.”

The People’s Daily, the official newspaper of the Communist Party of China, and Xinhua, Beijing’s more superficially objective news source, both published columns claiming that President Donald Trump had set into motion a series of events that would irreparably damage the U.S. economy. The People’s Daily, in one column, asserted that “International relations will never go back to barbarian era,” Trump’s trade strategy was “ridiculous,” and that the world has rejected Washington’s distrust of the Chinese.

“By interfering with the naturally developed global industrial chain by supremacy, the US has adopted the most barbarian method ever in the history of modern international economic and trade relations. It is nothing but ridiculous and hegemonic,” the column proclaimed. “It’s obvious to all that China never fears any threats and is ready to cope with challenges. The US, though acting arbitrarily at present, will finally exhaust its energy one day.”